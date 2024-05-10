GA woman steals $350,000 from Florida woman in case of stolen identity

GRAYSON, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Electronic and Financial Crimes Unit is looking for help to identify a woman they say defrauded a local back of over $350,000.

Officials say on January 19, a woman entered a bank located at 2437 Loganville Highway in Grayson and opened an account using the identity of a woman living in Florida.

The suspect deposited a stolen check valued at over $350,000. Then on February 1, the same woman returned to the bank and withdrew the cash.

Police say the victim’s identity who was stolen filed an initial report with police in Florida.

Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the woman in the surveillance images. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit the link here. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

