Chance of isolated tornado during severe storm threat

ATLANTA — A line of strong and potentially severe storms is moving through this evening.

There is potential for severe storms, damaging winds gusts that could take down trees and powerlines.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said he is also watching for the chance of an isolated or brief tornado.

The latest forecast LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Areas of north and northwest Georgia will see 1-2 inches of rainfall. Other areas including metro Atlanta could see between a half-inch to an inch.

The storm threat winds down overnight and into the early morning hours.

There will be a few isolated showers around to start the day on Tuesday.

Behind the passing cold front, gusty northwesterly winds will blow in drier air, and it will be mostly sunny by the afternoon.

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