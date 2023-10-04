Cobb County teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault, according to jail records

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A source tells Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that a Cobb County teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.
Cobb County jail records show that Eric Taylor Butler was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with sexual assault by a teacher/principal/assistant principal/other administrator engaged in sexual contact with another individual and solicitation sodomy.
According to Cobb County’s Harrison High School teacher directory, Taylor is a social studies teacher.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to school district officials and are awaiting a response.
It is unclear when the incident occurred and if anyone else was involved.
