15-year-old boy dead after losing control of truck on Woodstock highway, crashing into 2 other cars

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy was killed after he lost control of a truck on a Cherokee County highway and was hit by two other vehicles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident on High way 92 in Woodstock just before noon Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Ford F-150, driven by the 15-year-old boy, was traveling west on Highway 92 when he lost control, crossed the center median and was hit by two vehicles traveling east.

The 15-year-old died on impact. The drivers of the two other vehicles complained of minor injuries and one was taken to the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

None of the people involved in the wreck were identified. It’s unclear why the 15-year-old was driving alone. Police would only say that he was from Woodstock.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and said it appears speed was a factor.

Airman killed by Florida police officer body returned to his family Attorneys for the family said deputies were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance inside one of the apartments involving a man and a woman.

©2024 Cox Media Group