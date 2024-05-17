15-year-old boy dead after losing control of truck on Woodstock highway, crashing into 2 other cars

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy was killed after he lost control of a truck on a Cherokee County highway and was hit by two other vehicles.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident on High way 92 in Woodstock just before noon Friday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Scottie Scheffler arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club; facing four charges
- USPS sends letter to election officials detailing how they will deliver absentee ballots on time
- 5 Troup high school students injured, 2 critical after car crashes with school maintenance truck
A Ford F-150, driven by the 15-year-old boy, was traveling west on Highway 92 when he lost control, crossed the center median and was hit by two vehicles traveling east.
The 15-year-old died on impact. The drivers of the two other vehicles complained of minor injuries and one was taken to the hospital.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
None of the people involved in the wreck were identified. It’s unclear why the 15-year-old was driving alone. Police would only say that he was from Woodstock.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and said it appears speed was a factor.
©2024 Cox Media Group