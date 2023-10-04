This Georgia city has been named among the 10 best small cities in the U.S.

SAVNNAH, Ga. — There are so many gorgeous places to visit in the state of Georgia, but no one will be shocked when they learn that one particular city in the Peach State has been named among the best small cities in the country.

Conde Nast Traveler just came out with their annual “10 Best Small Cities in the U.S.” list, and on it is Savannah, coming in at No. 5.

[PHOTOS: Top 10 best small cities in US]

“Mossy, moody Savannah has no shortage of ‘grammable views. Start with a walk along its cobblestoned historic district past horse-drawn carriages and ornate architecture, or find shade under live oak trees drooping with Spanish moss. Book in advance to nab a room at the Gastonian, a historic bed and breakfast just two blocks from 30-acre Forsyth Park. And for a fantastic dining experience, go to The Grey, an elegantly reborn former Greyhound Bus depot, where James Beard Award–winning chef Mashama Bailey serves elevated takes on Southern classics, like foie gras and grits and tempura-fried catfish,” the magazine said about the city on its list.

Savannah was just one of a few Southern cities to make the list.

THINGS 2 DO AROUND ATLANTA:

Here is how the top 10 panned out:

10. Sedona

9. Annapolis

8. Pensacola

7. St. Augustine

6. Aspen

5. Savannah

4. Greenville, SC

3. Alexandria VA

2. Santa Fe

1. Charleston, SC

CLICK HERE to read more about each city.

GALLERY:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Top best small cities in US #10: This 2018 photo shows the town of Sedona, Ariz., seen from the Airport Mesa Loop Trail. From left to right are Thunder Mountain, Sugar Loaf and Coffee Pot Rock. The sleepy Arizona town of Sedona has long been a refuge for hikers, romantics and soul searchers. There’s picturesque beauty in its earth-toned buildings and also in the glowing red rocks that surround town. And many visitors come looking for something besides this beauty: the so-called vortex where some say the earth’s energy crackles and creates sensations of healing and spiritual awakening. (AP Photo/Joseph Gedeon) (Joseph Gedeon/AP)

©2023 Cox Media Group