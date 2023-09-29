State park seen in blockbuster movies offers escape from Atlanta

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — While Katniss Everdeen and Gale Hawthorne found the confines of Sweetwater Creek State Park an escape where they could talk in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” non-tributes from any district can head there for some peace and quiet, too.
Sweetwater Creek State Park is in Lithia Springs, just outside the perimeter off interstate 20 heading toward Alabama. It’s only minutes from downtown Atlanta.
RELATED: See 1 of Georgia’s 7 Natural Wonders, state’s tallest cascading waterfall
RELATED: See more Things 2 Do around Atlanta
At over 2,500 acres, the park offers plenty of room to explore. The park features a 215-acre lake, yurts, tent camping, fishing, playgrounds, 15 miles of hiking trails and picnicking.
The park also includes the ruins of the New Manchester Manufacturing Company, a textile mill burned during the Civil War.
For nature lovers, the highlight of the park is hiking along the 400-foot-wide creek’s rapids, some up to class IV. Additional trails wind through fields and forest, showcasing ferns, magnolias, wild azaleas and hardwoods.
View this post on Instagram
From Driving Miss Daisy to the Hunger Games, click the link in bio to give readers a Peach State-theme for their next binge-watch with this line-up of flicks filmed in Georgia's Douglas County. . . . #DCFilmTrail #douglascountyfilmtrail #ExploreOutsideTheLines #exploredouglascountyga #escapetothesoutheast #travelthesoutheast #whenitssafetotravel #travelawaits #lrcpr #laurierowecommunications #exploregeorgia #georgiafilm #filmtour
Parts of “The Hunger Games” and “Killing Season” were also filmed at the park.
There’s a $5 parking fee to enter the park.
Cox Media Group