NLDS 2023 schedule: Here’s when the Atlanta Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Division Series after they won their six straight NL East title.

The No. 1 seed will face one of its biggest rivals with a trip to the National League Championship Series on the line. The Philadelphia Phillies swept the Miami Marlins in the best-of-3 Wild Card Series to advance and play the Braves.

How do the Braves stack up against the Phillies? Atlanta went 8-5 against Philadelphia this year, including a win at Citizens Bank Park that clinched the division for Atlanta.

But revenge will be on the minds of Braves fans after the Phillies knocked the team out of the playoffs last year. Philadelphia has won both postseason series between the two teams in the 1993 NLCS and last year’s NLDS.

The winner of the NLDS matchup will move on to face the winner of the No. 2 seed Dodgers vs. No. 6 seed Diamondbacks in the NLCS

Here is the complete schedule for the NLDS. Game times have not been announced.

Saturday, Oct. 7: NLDS Game 1, Phillies @ Braves, time TBD

Monday, Oct. 9: NLDS Game 2, Phillies @ Braves, time TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 11: NLDS Game 3, Braves @ Phillies, time TBD

Thursday, Oct. 12: NLDS Game 4 (if necessary), Braves @ Phillies, time TBD

Saturday, Oct. 14: NLDS Game 5 (if necessary), Phillies @ Braves, time TBD

