Winter weather advisory in place as north Georgia braces for dangerous cold this weekend

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking an incoming arctic blast set to make it a cold start to the weekend in north Georgia.

Severe Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it will be dangerously cold in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Temperatures could reach the low teens on Saturday morning.

A winter weather advisory for Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Rabun, Towns, Union and White counties remains in place through 7 a.m.

Temperatures could be dangerously cold this weekend.

Here is what you need to know:

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Friday but the wind will make it feel colder

Lows Saturday morning in the teens with wind chills near zero; high temps Saturday will stay below freezing

Rainy and much warmer weather early next week

