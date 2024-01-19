Winter weather advisory in place as north Georgia braces for dangerous cold this weekend

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking an incoming arctic blast set to make it a cold start to the weekend in north Georgia.
Severe Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it will be dangerously cold in metro Atlanta this weekend.
Temperatures could reach the low teens on Saturday morning.
A winter weather advisory for Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Rabun, Towns, Union and White counties remains in place through 7 a.m.
Here is what you need to know:
- Temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Friday but the wind will make it feel colder
- Lows Saturday morning in the teens with wind chills near zero; high temps Saturday will stay below freezing
- Rainy and much warmer weather early next week
