Widow of East Point man killed while walking home says she heard the gunfire from their house

EAST POINT, Ga. — An East Point family is searching for answers as to why their loved one was taken from them.

Michael Lee, 62, was shot in the head and killed while walking home from the store. Police say the gunshot was random.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with his widow who said she heard the deadly gunfire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A widow’s emotional plea for answers and for the shooter to come forward, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

She said she was sitting at home watching TV when she heard a gunshot down the street. Moments later, her neighbor called and told her the love of her life had been killed.

“You killed a husband,” she sobbed. “A father, a friend.”

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Reward offered in identifying suspect after man randomly shot while walking to East Point home

©2023 Cox Media Group