LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who police said was killed by a man she met at the Rainbow Family of Living Light Gathering in Lumpkin County has been identified.
According to the coroner, the victim is 18-year-old Amber Robinson.
Investigators said they were able to identify Robinson through dental records. She’s originally from Florida.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News they were contacted by police in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, about the arrest of 20-year-old Joseph Bryan Capstraw.
Capstraw said he met Robinson at the gathering.
TRENDING STORIES:
According to authorities, Robinson accompanied Capstraw as they left, hitchhiking from the event.
The investigation into Robinson’s death remains active.
The Rainbow Family of Living Light is a name for a very loose collection of self-described misfits, nature lovers and artists who gather annually in a national forest.
This was their 47th gathering, but the first in Georgia. The event ran from mid-June to July 4.
The U.S. Forest Service said law enforcement arrested close to 30 people and wrote nearly 900 citations in connection with this year's gathering.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}