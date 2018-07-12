  • Woman authorities say was murdered by man she met at Rainbow Gathering ID'd

    LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who police said was killed by a man she met at the Rainbow Family of Living Light Gathering in Lumpkin County has been identified.

    According to the coroner, the victim is 18-year-old Amber Robinson. 

    Investigators said they were able to identify Robinson through dental records. She’s originally from Florida.

    Authorities told Channel 2 Action News they were contacted by police in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, about the arrest of 20-year-old Joseph Bryan Capstraw.

    Capstraw said he met Robinson at the gathering.

    According to authorities, Robinson accompanied Capstraw as they left, hitchhiking from the event.

    The investigation into Robinson’s death remains active.

    The Rainbow Family of Living Light is a name for a very loose collection of self-described misfits, nature lovers and artists who gather annually in a national forest.

    This was their 47th gathering, but the first in Georgia. The event ran from mid-June to July 4.

    The U.S. Forest Service said law enforcement arrested close to 30 people and wrote nearly 900 citations in connection with this year's gathering.

