Woman murdered after she met man at Rainbow Gathering, deputies say

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a woman police say was murdered by someone she met at the Rainbow Family of Living Light Gathering.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News they were contacted by the Elizabethtown Police Department in Kentucky about the arrest of Joseph Bryan Capstraw, 20, who said he met the woman at the gathering in Lumpkin County.
The Rainbow Family is a name for a very loose collection of self-described misfits, nature-lovers and artists that gather once a year in a national forest. This was their 47th gathering, but the first in Georgia.
According to authorities, the woman accompanied Capstraw as they left hitchhiking from the event.
The Sheriff's Office says they want to know who she is so she can be returned to her loved ones.
Please see the attached concerning a recent murder. #LawEnforcement #Wanted #BOLO #BackTheBlue #Dahlonega @CJenningsWSB pic.twitter.com/A0fceIWGpo— Lumpkin Co. Sheriff (@LumpkinCountySO) July 8, 2018
