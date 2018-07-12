  • LIVE UPDATES: Adult film star Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    COLUMBUS, Ohio - Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, on allegations that she touched undercover police officers while performing.

    Here are the latest updates:

    Update 7:38 a.m.

    Daniels issued a statement saying her Thursday performance in Columbus has been canceled.

    Meanwhile, WSYX’s Mike McCarthy tweeted that police also arrested two other performers on illegal touching charges at the Sirens strip club overnight.

    Update 6:52 a.m.

    Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted that his client will plead “not guilty” to the charges.

    Update 6:41 a.m.

    WSYX’s Mike McCarthy reports that Daniels was released from jail on $6,000 bond. 

    WCMH reporter Matt Edwards tweeted that “Daniels was picked up minutes ago by a sedan with WV plates.”

    Update 6:03 a.m.

    WCMH reporter Hattie Hawks tweeted that Daniels’ “bond has been posted by Denver Nicks.”

    Update 5:49 a.m.

    The charging documents reveal more information about the allegations against Daniels.

    Update 5:16 a.m.

    ﻿WSYX’s Mike McCarthy tweeted that Daniels “is accused of touching three @ColumbusPolice officers during her appearance at #Sirens.”

    According to WBNS, Daniels fondled patrons and undercover officers, police said.

    Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, told WBNS that his client’s arrest “was politically motivated.”

    He added: “There's no question these officers were undercover at that strip club. They knew my client would be performing there, and I find this to be a complete waste of resources.”

    WBNS reporter Tino Ramos also shared a video of Daniels walking into the Jackson Pike Correctional Facility.

    Update 4:33 a.m.

    WCMH’s Matt Edwards just tweeted a photo that appears to show officers leading Daniels into the jail.

    Update 4:22 a.m.

    WCMH is reporting that Daniels’ arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning at Franklin County Municipal Court.

    Daniels is being charged with “illegally sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business,” a first-degree misdemeanor, according to WCMH’s Olivia Fecteau.

    Meanwhile, comedian Kathy Griffin took to Twitter to call out Columbus area law enforcement.

    Update 3:28 a.m.

    According to WCMH reporter Olivia Fecteau, Daniels “has not yet been booked into jail.” Jail workers said Daniels will be booked at the Franklin County Correctional Facility II on Jackson Pike, Fecteau tweeted.

    Update 2:52 a.m.

    Daniels was performing at a club called Sirens when she was arrested, WCMH reporter Olivia Fecteau tweeted early Thursday. When Fecteau called the club, the person on the line declined to comment, she said.

    According to Fecteau, “Ohio Revised Code 2907.40 outlines charges against either a patron who touches an employee (or vice versa) who is nude or semi-nude. Depending on what happened, the charge can be a first- or fourth-degree misdemeanor.”

    Original report: Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested in Columbus, Ohio, her attorney tweeted early Thursday.

    “Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio [while] performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs,” wrote Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer. “This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta.”

    In a second tweet, he added: “She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta.”

    He continued: “We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing ‘touching.’ We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta.”

    Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, claims that she had sex with Donald Trump in 2006, more than a decade before he became president. Daniels is now suing Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen reportedly paid her $130,000 after she signed the agreement.

