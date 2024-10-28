Which Atlanta restaurants will get a MICHELIN star this year? We’ll find out tonight

The MICHELIN Guide will unveil its 2024 list of Atlanta restaurants to receive a coveted star.

The MICHELIN Guide first started back in 1900 and expanded to include its restaurant rating system in 1926.

Last year, the guide made its debut in Atlanta with a total of 45 restaurants across the city recognized for their quality.

Five Atlanta restaurants received a MICHELIN Star. Two received a MICHELIN Green Star for their sustainable practices in their cooking.

MICHELIN will announce this year’s restaurants during a special ceremony at the Georgia World Congress Center. It begins at 7:15 p.m.

