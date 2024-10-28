Ric Flair mourns loss of stepson Sebastian Kidder: ‘Thankful for the time I had’

ATLANTA — Wrestling legend “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is mourning the loss of his stepson.

Sebastian Kidder, the son of Flair’s former partner Wendy Barlow, died on Saturday at the age of 24. No official cause of death has been released.

Flair posted a tribute to Kidder on Sunday night saying he spent “hours” wondering what to say to Wendy and Sebastian’s father Paul. Flair lost his 25-year-old son Reid in 2013.

“I know the pain of your loss will be with you the rest of your life. I still every day of my life think about Reid as you will continue to think about Sebastian,” he wrote.

Flair said he will be thankful for the time he spent with Kidder as he grew up. He also thanked Kidder and his family for sticking with him through his near-death experience.

“He was so unselfish sharing his mother with me as I was dying and also at the passing of my son Reid,” Flair wrote.

Kidder was a musician and recently released his first album. His mother posted about the album on his birthday in July.

“I hope everyone will give the gift of listening to my son @sebastianonthemic music on his Birthday 😊I am so Proud of him following his Dreams. It’s not easy opening yourself up to the World,” Barlow wrote.

No memorial service plans have been announced as of Monday morning.

