Today marks 3 years since we lost Jovita Moore. Her scholarship helps keep her memory alive

ATLANTA — Each and every day, the WSB-TV family remembers the life and legacy of Channel 2 anchor Jovita Moore.

Monday carries an extra meaning for our newsroom as it marks three years since the loss of our beloved colleague and friend.

Moore died on Oct. 28, 2021, just seven months after she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

Jovita had been with Channel 2 Action News since 1998. We are on a mission to make sure her legacy is never forgotten.

Back in 2022, Cox Media Group announced a scholarship fund in Jovita’s memory. The $25,000 annual investment supports students studying broadcast journalism in remembrance of Jovita’s life and legacy.

The Cox Media Group scholarship partners with the National Association of Black Journalists. Here is how you can donate today.

Go to NABJonline.org and click Donate. Select a pre-designated gift selection or type in a desired donation amount and how often the donation will recur

Select a pre-designated gift selection or type in a desired donation amount and how often the donation will recur Under the first drop-down menu asking where to direct the donation, select Scholarships. Under the second drop-down menu clarifying the type of scholarship, select Journalism Scholarships

Under the second drop-down menu clarifying the type of scholarship, select Check the box I would like to make this gift in honor of someone under In Tribute

under Type Jovita Moore in the Name of person being memorialized and honored box

in the box Fill out contact and payment information as requested

Click the I’m not a robot box

box Submit

The Jovita Moore scholarship isn’t the only way to keep her memory alive. Earlier this year, WSB-TV walked in memory of Jovita at the National Brain Tumor Society’s second annual GA Brain Tumor Walk & Race.

The event raised over $255,413 for funds to support the needs of brain tumor patients and their families.

You can also donate to Our House Atlanta, an organization that was close to Jovita’s heart throughout her time in Atlanta.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 41 Channel 2's Jovita Moore Jovita Moore, a devoted mother, anchor and community leader, passed away after a battle with brain cancer. Moore worked at WSB-TV for 23 years.

