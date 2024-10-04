Artist honors Channel 2′s Jovita Moore on her birthday

ATLANTA — Atlanta graphic designer John-Paul Moore says he’s more than someone who makes art, he’s a storyteller.

He uses his talents to create works of art celebrating the lives of beloved people who have passed away.

“These tributes are a way to keep their legacy alive, so they’re not forgotten,” Moore told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Through his gift of graphic design, Moore celebrates their lives and the lives of dozens of others we’ve all known and loved, like James Earl Jones, Frankie Beverly and Channel 2′s Jovita Moore.

“This is my most recent design,” Moore said during a visit Friday to the WSB-TV studios in midtown Atlanta. He wanted to honor Channel 2′s beloved anchor on what would have been her 57th birthday.

“I really love the fact that she looks so happy. It tells a great story of her life,” Moore said of the print he created.

He wanted the WSB-TV family to have one of them.

“Happy birthday. She loved her birthday,” WSB-TV News Director Suzanne Nadell said.

The piece of art will now have a place in the WSB-TV Newsroom.

It has been nearly three years since we lost Jovita to a rare form of brain cancer, but her spirit is still with us.

“I just think it’s important that we never forget her and we keep her memory alive, and celebrate the beautiful person she was inside and out. She’s a treasure, definitely an Atlanta, Georgia and American treasure,” Moore said.

You can see more of Moore’s work by clicking here.

