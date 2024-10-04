Remembering Jovita Moore on her birthday and her everlasting impact

ATLANTA — Oct. 4th marks the birthday of longtime Channel 2 Anchor Jovita Moore, who we lost in 2021 due to aggressive form of brain cancer.

Most of you knew her as the sharp-witted, radiant face of Channel 2 and the calm voice that guided Atlanta through some of its biggest news stories.

But to her colleagues, Jovita was a true friend, our newsroom mom, the voice of reason and the heart of our WSB-TV family.

We are on a mission to make sure her legacy is never forgotten.

Back in 2022, Cox Media Group and the National Association of Black Journalists announced a scholarship fund in Jovita’s memory.

The $25,000 annual investment supports students studying broadcast journalism in remembrance of Jovita’s life and legacy.

If you’d like to help keep Jovita’s legacy alive, you can by donating to NABJ.org. Here’s how:

Go to NABJonline.org and click Donate

Select a pre-designated gift selection or type in a desired donation amount

Select how often the donation will recur

Under the first drop-down menu asking where to direct the donation, select Scholarships

Under the second drop-down menu clarifying the type of scholarship, select Journalism Scholarships

Check the box I would like to make this gift in honor of someone under In Tribute

under Type Jovita Moore in the Name of person being memorialized and honored box

in the box Fill out contact and payment information as requested

Click the I’m not a robot box

box Submit

