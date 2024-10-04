The Savannah Bananas are coming to Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Baseball’s biggest party is coming back to metro Atlanta in 2025.

The Savannah Bananas, who are known for their quirky rules and viral dance moves, will make a stop at Truist Park.

The Bananas began in 2016 as a member of the Coastal Plains League, a summer baseball league for college players.

Now, the team has made its way around most of the country, playing in front of millions of fans.

Back in March, the Bananas made a stop in metro Atlanta at Coolray Field, the home of the Gwinnett Stripers.

The Bananas will play at Truist Park on March 29 and 30.

Tickets will be highly competitive. To enter the lottery for tickets, click here.

