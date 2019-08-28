What does Dorian mean for Georgia? Kemp says state is keeping eye on hurricane

ATLANTA - During a news conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the state is closely watching Hurricane Dorian, which was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane.
Kemp said state officials are already weighing considerations on how to potentially handle evacuation scenarios.
"I want to get people thinking about it. Florida has declared a state of emergency, so at some point, we could be dealing with people evacuating from there, which creates interstate issues for us, and we just want to be proactive," Kemp said.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency will be opening its emergency operations center. GEMA has workers from different agencies who will be there coordinating the response and making sure resources get to the right places. The agency is also finalizing evacuation plans should they be necessary.
