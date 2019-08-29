Delta issues travel waivers ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines has begun issuing travel waivers ahead of Hurricane Dorian's forecast Labor Day landfall.
Cities in Georgia and Florida are being impacted:
- Brunswick, Ga.
- Daytona Beach, Fla.
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Gainesville, Fla.
- Jacksonville, Fla.
- Melbourne, Fla.
- Miami, Fla.
- Orlando, Fla.
- Valdosta, Ga.
- West Palm Beach, Fla.
Due to the forecasted path of Hurricane Dorian, a travel waiver has been issued for September 1-4, 2019. Please see details here: https://t.co/CAUwLmJ1bY— Delta (@Delta) August 29, 2019
