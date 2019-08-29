  • Delta issues travel waivers ahead of Hurricane Dorian

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines has begun issuing travel waivers ahead of Hurricane Dorian's forecast Labor Day landfall.

    Cities in Georgia and Florida are being impacted:

    • Brunswick, Ga.
    • Daytona Beach, Fla. 
    • Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
    • Gainesville, Fla.
    • Jacksonville, Fla.
    • Melbourne, Fla.
    • Miami, Fla. 
    • Orlando, Fla.
    • Valdosta, Ga. 
    • West Palm Beach, Fla. 

