0 NEW UPDATE: Strengthening Dorian to become major hurricane Friday

ATLANTA - Hurricane Dorian is continuing to strengthen as it takes aim for Florida.

As of 5 a.m., the storm is about 150 miles north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It has maximum wind speeds of 85 mph. It's moving northwest at 13 mph.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that the waters between the hurricane and Florida is very warm -- which will make the storm even stronger before it hits land.

DORIAN TRACK UPDATE: Good morning! The forecast track update is just in on #Dorian and there are no big changes -- the lower SE coast, especially Florida, needs to take this storm very seriously.



I'm going through all the new data live now on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/lNcug11v4H — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 29, 2019

Right now, models show the storm will hit Florida on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Where exactly landfall will be is still unknown.

Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday.

Here are the main messages on #Dorian at 5am -- Florida threat is increasing, but significant coastal impacts along GA and SC coast are likely regardless of where landfall is.



Live on @wsbtv now. pic.twitter.com/y9bceCmzPW — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 29, 2019

During a news conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the state is closely watching Hurricane Dorian.

Kemp said state officials are already weighing considerations on how to potentially handle evacuation scenarios.

"I want to get people thinking about it. Florida has declared a state of emergency, so at some point, we could be dealing with people evacuating from there, which creates interstate issues for us, and we just want to be proactive," Kemp said.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency will be opening its emergency operations center. GEMA has workers from different agencies who will be there coordinating the response and making sure resources get to the right places.

