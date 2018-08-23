What does Atlanta's record population growth mean for traffic?

ATLANTA - Have you noticed more people in metro Atlanta? You're not alone!
Tens of thousands of people moved to Atlanta over the past year, and they brought their cars with them.
New numbers recently released by the Atlanta Regional Commission (or ARC) show the metro Atlanta population increased by 75,000 people in just the last year.
The population now stands at 4,555,900. That's more than 25 states.
That means more traffic and a big challenge for the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon breaks down the department’s plan to make room for new drivers, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
