  • Wet roads could make for messy commute

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Roads are wet from rainfall overnight, which could impact your morning commute. 

    Meteorologist Karen Minton said a bulk of the rain was moving north of metro Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

    Parts of metro Atlanta could see showers throughout the commute.

    Rabun and Habersham counties are under a flood watch until 8 a.m.

    The flood watch continues through 8 a.m. Tuesday

    Atlanta set a record for daily maximum rainfall Monday.

     

