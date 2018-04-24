Wet roads could make for messy commute

ATLANTA - Roads are wet from rainfall overnight, which could impact your morning commute.
Meteorologist Karen Minton said a bulk of the rain was moving north of metro Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
Parts of metro Atlanta could see showers throughout the commute.
Rabun and Habersham counties are under a flood watch until 8 a.m.
The flood watch continues through 8 a.m. Tuesday
FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rain could cause additional runoff for Rabun and Habersham counties. The Flood Watch continues through 8am. pic.twitter.com/FtHavB2R1A— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 24, 2018
Atlanta set a record for daily maximum rainfall Monday.
RECORD RAINFALL: Atlanta set a record for daily maximum rainfall Monday. 4.16" fell breaking the old record of 2.4" set in 1883. pic.twitter.com/q37hLJt9yd— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 24, 2018
