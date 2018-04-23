  • 9 dead, 16 injured after van strikes crowd of pedestrians in Toronto, police say

    Updated:

    TORONTO, Can. - Police in Canada say the white van that struck a crowd of pedestrians, killing nine, in north Toronto has been found and the driver is in custody. 16 others are left injured in the crash, police say.

    Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

    The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

    Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the Monday afternoon incident and Toronto's transit agency says it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.
     

    Multiple police vehicles could be seen where the incident occurred.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    Information from ABC News and the Associated Press was used in this report. 

