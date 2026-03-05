Suspect in custody after officers serve warrant at Woodstock business

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Thursday afternoon, Woodstock officers responded to an incident at a nearby business.

Woodstock police say officers responded to an incident at a business near Georgia State Route 92 and Parkway 575. Police said officers were executing a warrant, but did not say for what.

Just after 2 p.m., Woodstock police said the suspect is in custody, and the incident is over.

Woodstock police said it all began around 1 a.m., when the department contacted Holly Springs police about a man, Michael Warren Johnson, who was involved in a domestic dispute in their jurisdiction.

Johnson was wanted on a warrant for felony possession of a firearm issued by the Cherokee County Magistrate Court.

Holly Springs police stated that Johnson was at his business at 9504 Hwy 92 in Woodstock. Officers said they received information that Johnson kept a gun at his business. Woodstock police noticed someone moving inside the lobby of the business and made contact with the man who matched Johnson’s description.

Police said the suspect refused to exit the building.

Just after 9:15 a.m. WPD received a call that the suspect was threatening to harm himself and law enforcement officers. Woodstock police obtained a search warrant for the business shortly before 1 p.m.

At 1:52 p.m., the Cherokee County Multi-Agency SWAT Team made entry into the business and arrested Johnson.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat in the community.

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed multiple law enforcement patrol vehicles. The eastbound lanes on SR 92 at Interstate 575 were blocked but have since reopened.

Barbara Jacoby, the Cherokee County School District’s chief information officer, said the school district rerouted impacted buses but “there may be some delays due to heavy traffic.”

