DUI suspect reached 143 mph during chase on GA 400, police say

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Alpharetta police officer was injured in a crash early Saturday morning at the end of a high-speed chase that began on southbound Ga. 400, according to authorities.
The driver reached a speed at 143 mph during the chase, according to the department's Facebook page.
The suspect has been identified as John Bolling, 49. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI and other offenses, police said.
"That could have been some of his motive for running, and also because he was intoxicated and just didn't want to get caught," said Officer Howard Miller with the Alpharetta Police Department.
The officer was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released, according to a statement.
