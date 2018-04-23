0 Suspect in deadly Waffle House shooting in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville police say they have the suspect in custody in the deadly shooting of a Waffle House.

Travis Reinking, of Morton, Illinois, was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

We're working to learn how police caught the suspect, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said three people died at the scene and one person died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Two other people were being treated there for gunshot wounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medical Center spokeswoman Jennifer Wetzel said one was in critical condition and the other was in critical condition but stable.

Aaron said the gunman arrived at the restaurant, sat in the parking lot for four minutes and shot two people with an assault rifle. The gunman then went inside and continued firing.

Aaron said witnesses saw a man in a nearby wooded area, and police were still tracking the man, more than six hours after the 3:25 a.m. shooting.

Nashville Mayor David Briley said the shooting represents "a tragic day" for the city.

"My heart goes out to the families & friends of every person who was killed or wounded in this morning's shooting. I know all of their lives will be forever changed by this devastating crime," Briley said on Twitter.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.