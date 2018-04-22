Waffle House shooting: 3 dead, several injured in Tennessee

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - - At least three people are dead and several injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, three people were killed and four hurt at the restaurant, located at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike.
A naked white man with short hair opened fire with a rifle about 3:25 a.m. Sunday before fleeing on food, the Police Department tweeted.
"A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle," the tweet said.
BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018
Police said Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL is a person of interest in the shooting.
"The vehiclethe gunman arrived in is registered to him," the department said in a tweet.
Anyone who sees Reinking is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.
BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018
