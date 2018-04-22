0 Waffle House shooting: 3 dead, several injured in Tennessee

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - - At least three people are dead and several injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, three people were killed and four hurt at the restaurant, located at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike.

A naked white man with short hair opened fire with a rifle about 3:25 a.m. Sunday before fleeing on food, the Police Department tweeted.

"A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle," the tweet said.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

We’re working to learn details about the shooting for updates on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.