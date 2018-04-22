  • Waffle House shooting: 3 dead, several injured in Tennessee

    Updated:

    ANTIOCH, Tenn. - - At least three people are dead and several injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

    According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, three people were killed and four hurt at the restaurant, located at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. 

    A naked white man with short hair opened fire with a rifle about 3:25 a.m. Sunday before fleeing on food, the Police Department tweeted. 

    "A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle," the tweet said.

    Police said Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL is a person of interest in the shooting.

    "The vehiclethe gunman arrived in is registered to him," the department said in a tweet.

    Anyone who sees Reinking is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.

     

