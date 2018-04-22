  • One dead after double shooting in northeast Atlanta

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting in northeast Atlanta. 

    The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. along Parkway Drive NE.

    Investigators confirm to Channel 2 Action News that one person died in the shooting.

    There is no word on the other victim’s injuries. 

    APD said their homicide unit has been dispatched to the scene. 

    

