One dead after double shooting in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting in northeast Atlanta.
The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. along Parkway Drive NE.
Investigators confirm to Channel 2 Action News that one person died in the shooting.
There is no word on the other victim’s injuries.
APD said their homicide unit has been dispatched to the scene.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}