Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, in 'early stages of labor' with royal baby

LONDON - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in London and is in the “early stages of labor,” Kensington Palace tweeted Monday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dad stabbed to death as daughter sits in lap at restaurant
- Massive police and counter-protester presence overshadow neo-Nazi rally
- Postal worker arrested after police find 17,000 pieces of undelivered mail
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}