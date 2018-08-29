ATLANTA, Ga. - One person has died from the West Nile virus and six others cases have been confirmed in Georgia so far in 2018.
The Georgia Department of Public Health released the new numbers Wednesday.
Officials also confirmed one death due to Eastern equine encephalitis. The department says only a few cases of this disease are reported each year in the United States.
We're working to learn more about the confirmed cases, for Channel Action News starting at 4 p.m.
MORE ON WEST NILE VIRUS:
- Gwinnett County confirms first human case of West Nile Virus
- Experts: Now is time to prevent spread of West Nile virus
- 1/3 of the mosquito traps in DeKalb County have tested positive for West Nile virus
Mosquitoes in several metro Atlanta counties have tested positive for West Nile virus, most recently in Gwinnett County.
Health officials are warning people to protect themselves from mosquitoes and advise that you:
- Avoid or limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn
- Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeve clothing to cover exposed skin
- Cover exposed skin with insect repellent containing DEET
- Empty any containers holding standing water, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes
- Make sure doors and windows are shut tightly to keep mosquitoes out of your home.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}