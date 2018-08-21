Gwinnett County confirms first human case of West Nile Virus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County has confirmed its first human case of West Nile Virus this season.
There are now three suspected human cases statewide.
Health officials are urging people to stay indoors when possible and use bug spray if you have to go out.
We're looking into concerns about the spread of this dangerous illness for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 7 scenic drives that will make you love Georgia even more
- Man accused of killing wife, daughters says he walked in on wife strangling children
- Girl, 15, says police officer sexually assaulted her for hours; GBI investigating
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}