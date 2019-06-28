0 Well-known Atlanta community member dies in house fire

ATLANTA - A 94-year-old woman died trying to escape her burning home. Firefighters said she was just steps from her front door when she collapsed.

Sally Skrine was well known in her northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Friends said she would give out food to anyone who asked.

Firefighters said just before 1 a.m. Friday, they were sent to the home on Collier Road. They arrived within seven minutes, but the house was heavily involved in fire.

We're learning about the Sally Skrine's impact on the community and speaking to the people that knew her best, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

Firefighters said burglar bars were on every door and window, making it challenging to get inside the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It was a struggle to get in because once we realize we have someone possibly inside, we want to take out every window every door and I will admit, it was a little difficult because those burglar bars are strong. It’s an older home and they were put in there very well,” said Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford.

Investigators said the fire likely started at stove, it was left on.

This is Sally Skrine. She is the 94 year old woman who died in the house fire this morning in NW Atlanta. The community is devastated. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/q2YvzToPtC — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) June 28, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.