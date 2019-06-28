Woman warns of online scam that nearly landed her in jail

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County woman is warning people of a scam that nearly landed her in jail.
Kathy Foster said she sold her wedding dress online to pay for medical expenses for her mother -- but when she went to a local Chase bank to deposit the check, the teller told her it was fake.
"She did tell me that if I did not explain the situation when I came in, that she would have had to call the police," Foster said.
The red flags police say they want other online sellers to watch for, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
