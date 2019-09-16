Watch your step! Snake bites on the rise in Georgia

ATLANTA - The heat isn't backing down this summer, and neither are the snakes!
Nearly 400 people have been bitten by snakes in Georgia just this year.
"Of those, we're seeing more venomous snake bites," said Dr. Robert Geller, medical director of Georgia Poison Center. "Get up close and personal with snakes you're asking for trouble."
Geller has led the Georgia Poison Center for 31 years, and he has seen a steady increase year after year.
TODAY AT 5: Channel 2 anchor Wendy Corona is learning what we could be doing that's making it worse.
TRENDING STORIES
- BE ON THE LOOK OUT: 'Armed' man sought in connection to 2 murders
- Missing Florida mother's body found in Georgia; 4 children still missing
- Kanye West brings ‘Sunday Service' to New Birth in Atlanta
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}