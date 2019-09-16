BE ON THE LOOK OUT: 'Armed' man sought in connection to 2 murders

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating two murders in Henry County and they want to talk to a person of interest in the cases.
Both scenes appear to be related and have one victim each. They are located in the 100 block of Carl Parker Drive and the other is in the 900 block of Steele Drive.
Authorities want to talk to Donnie Hall, who may be driving a white 2006 E-250 Ford Van with Georgia tag ATP2548, or a white 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with Georgia tag PKT5337.
We're learning more about the suspect and the murders he may be tied to, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Police are urging people to use caution if they see him. They said he may be armed.
If you have any information to Hall's whereabouts, you're asked to call Detective Stott or Henry County Dispatch at 770957-9121.
