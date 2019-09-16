Missing Florida mother's body found in Georgia; 4 children still missing

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. - The body of a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing was found Monday near Brantley County, Georgia, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office was searching for Casei Jones and her four children after they had been missing for six weeks, officials said.
Jones and her four children, Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1, were reported missing Saturday and were last seen in Ocala.
"Detectives are continuing the investigation regarding the missing children," Sheriff Office officials said in a news release.
Jones' husband, Michael Jones, 38, was found in Georgia and is being questioned. The Sheriff's Office said a warrant has been issued for Michael Jones' arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 372-732-9111.
