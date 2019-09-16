0 Boil water advisory lifted for all areas in DeKalb County, except for Dunwoody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Update 9:30 p.m.: DeKalb County's boil water advisory has been lifted for all areas of DeKalb County, except for the city of Dunwoody, according to DeKalb County Government Communications.

DeKalb County's boil water advisory has been lifted for all of DeKalb, EXCEPT FOR THE CITY OF DUNWOODY. Of the 30 sample sites countywide, one location in Dunwoody requires additional analysis. That analysis is underway and the public will be updated no later than 6 p.m. Sept. 16 pic.twitter.com/B7D8uKiy3I — DeKalb County EMA (@DeKalbCountyEMA) September 16, 2019

EARLIER:

As a boil water advisory continues Sunday, the DeKalb County Watershed Department said it has finished collecting samples to test.

Officials issued a boil water advisory Saturday morning after Friday night's storms knocked out power to the treatment plant.

The results from state officials are expected sometime Sunday evening. County officials said they will either lift the advisory or require additional samples based on the results.

Channel 2's Christian Jennings has been following the impacts of the advisory throughout the county Sunday.

Very latest information from DeKalb County on Boil Water Advisory: https://t.co/74jHEkac2t — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) September 15, 2019

Many restaurants Jennings spoke with are operating with limited menus or using plastic cups and plates to ensure customer safety. Others, however, are staying closed for a second day.

"My staff was here this morning to open. At that point, we didn't know whether it was lifted or not lifted," said Glen Gurevitch, owner of Sweet Melissa's.

Gurevitch told Jennings he understands things like this happen. But the owner said he has been frustrated with the lack of communication from the county.

"There should be some kind of information we can get about, you know, what they're doing, what we're supposed to do. There should be a restaurant hotline about things like this," Gurevitch said.

School officials are watching the results closely. The City of Decatur Schools said Sunday that it plans to have a normal day Monday.

DeKalb County Schools said they have not decided if schools will be open or closed Monday.

"Our health and safety of our students and staff are a top priority. We will closely monitor this situation and look into alternative solutions to ensure the best interest of our students, including a potential school closure if needed," said Superintendent/CEO R. Stephen Green.

The water advisory is also affecting hospitals. Emory Healthcare facilities are having to use sterile bottled water like taking care of wounds and hand-washing before surgery.

The advisory does not include customers served by City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

