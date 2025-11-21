Hijacking suspect charged with felonies, accused of taking high-value items

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces felony charges after a hijacking earlier in the week, Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

David Walker was arrested Nov. 21 in connection with a hijacking in Loganville on Nov. 17, authorities said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Crowe’s Grocery in Loganville for a report of loitering, which escalated to a shots fired incident and a vehicle hijacking as the deputies were in route.

The victim’s vehicle was later found in DeKalb County, missing several high-value items.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and arrest warrants for Walker at a residence on Kaitlyn Drive in Loganville. He was taken into custody without incident.

Walker is being charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two felony counts of theft by taking.

