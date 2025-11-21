Walton County

Hijacking suspect charged with felonies, accused of taking high-value items

By WSBTV.com News Staff
A man with dreadlocks, a mustache and some hair on his chin is seen. He is looking at the camera. Only his head and shoulders are seen. He is wearing dark blue.
David Walker David Walker is accused of taking a vehicle from a grocery in Loganville. (Source: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces felony charges after a hijacking earlier in the week, Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

David Walker was arrested Nov. 21 in connection with a hijacking in Loganville on Nov. 17, authorities said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Crowe’s Grocery in Loganville for a report of loitering, which escalated to a shots fired incident and a vehicle hijacking as the deputies were in route.

The victim’s vehicle was later found in DeKalb County, missing several high-value items.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and arrest warrants for Walker at a residence on Kaitlyn Drive in Loganville. He was taken into custody without incident.

Walker is being charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two felony counts of theft by taking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read