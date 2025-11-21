Man injured by glass after shootout near Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Dozens of officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to Northside Drive SW and McDaniel Street SW where they reported having found a man who had been shot.

Investigators later said hospital staff said his injuries were not consistent with a gunshot wound and he was likely injured by glass.

Channel 2’s Cory James is in the area gathering the latest information. Get all the updates, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A large number of police units have a large portion of the area blocked off while they investigate.

Investigators say the victim is alert, conscious and breathing, but did not comment on the extent of his injuries.

Witnesses told James that a group of people at the gas station was shooting at another group of people at an apartment complex across the street.

Police have not commented on possible suspects or motives.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group