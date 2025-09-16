Gwinnett woman arrested after Charlie Kirk memorial sign vandalized

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been arrested for vandalizing a sign at a Georgia business, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Loganville officers said they were made aware of an incident of property damage and vandalism to a sign at Tire Dock.

The sign read, “In loving memory of Charlie Kirk.”

Photos released by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office shows the words “RACIST SYBAU”, spray painted over the sign.

A Walton County deputy was seen cleaning the sign.

“Not everyone agrees with the beliefs of Charlie Kirk but everyone owes respect to those who are mourning his death. He was a husband, a father and a friend‚” the sheriff’s office wrote.

TRENDING STORIES:

Early Tuesday morning, authorities identified the suspect as Megan Phyllis Bucheger, 19, of Snellville.

She was taken into custody.

“I am extremely grateful to our detectives and officers for their determination to identify and locate this suspect,” said Chief M.D. Lowry of the Loganville Police Department. “We are also grateful for the assistance and support from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Snellville Police Department in quickly resolving this case.”

“Hate has no place in our community,” Lowry said.

Kirk was fatally shot on a college campus Sept. 10. Prosecutors are preparing to file a capital murder charge Tuesday against 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to LPD for a list of charges for Bucheger, but have not yet heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group