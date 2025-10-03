City of Social Circle rejects annexation request for proposed data center

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle City Council rejected an annexation request for the construction of a new data center.

The data center, if approved, would have been built at Hawkins Academy Road and Roy Malcom Road.

At the most recent city council meeting, representatives for the data center design firm and engineers presented the request for annexation, which would also have included a rezoning request from residential to light industrial.

While at the meeting, multiple members of the public also came out in opposition to the annexation and larger data center project.

Due to the vote rejecting the annexation plan, the rezoning request was made moot, according to council members at the meeting.

That means the project by Atlas Development is, for now, not moving forward.

Atlas is a data center developer working on multiple other proposed data centers across the metro Atlanta area, including Project Sail in Coweta Count and Project Springbank in Bartow County.

In terms of a broader data center review, the City of Social Circle recently enacted a moratorium on proposals so city staff could more properly examine impacts and potential regulations of the industrial projects.

