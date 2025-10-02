Woman in tactical gear waves gun at passing cars in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 45-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after police say she pointed a loaded pistol at multiple drivers on Old Norcross Road near Duluth.

Gwinnett County Police arrested Shannon Obier around 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls about a woman in tactical gear waving a gun at passing cars near the intersection of Old Norcross Road and Sugar Mill Drive.

Police say Obier was wearing body armor and carrying a 9mm pistol loaded with six rounds when officers arrested her, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned.

A video posted to TikTok showed the arrest with multiple officers surrounding her with their weapons drawn.

Officers interviewed at least five drivers who reported Obier pointed the weapon at them. None of them wanted to press charges, but police obtained warrants for four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Obier’s mother later told police her daughter is an Army veteran who has suffered multiple brain tumors and cancer due to overseas exposure.

