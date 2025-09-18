City of Social Circle bans new data center applications for 90 days

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The City of Social Circle will not allow new data center applications, or approvals, for the next 90 days.

The decision was made in the Social Circle City Council voted to approve a moratorium so staff, mayor and council could process the two applications already submitted.

The vote for the moratorium passed unanimously, according to city records.

At the same meeting, public hearings were held for discussion of data center applications and their associated rezoning requests for proposals at Fairplay Road and Cannon Drive.

The moratorium will lift in December.

