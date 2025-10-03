Man killed stepdaughter’s boyfriend in argument over not taking off his shoes

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County judge sentenced a man to life in prison after prosecutors say he shot and killed a family member’s boyfriend during an argument that started when he wouldn’t take off his shoes.

On Sept. 26, Don Bondieumaitre, 44, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder and other charges in the 2024 death of Tymarion Bivins.

“This cold-blooded and senseless killing was a tragedy for the victim’s family and the community,” said District Attorney Dalia Racine.

The shooting happened in April 2024 at Bondieumaitre’s apartment.

According to transcripts from the final pretrial hearing, Bondieumaitre said that his wife’s daughter and Bivins, her boyfriend, came to pick up her son, so he could go to work.

When the couple came inside the apartment, Bondieumaitre said he asked Bivins to take his shoes off. When he didn’t, the two started arguing.

Later as the victim handed the child to his girlfriend and began to leave, Bondieumaitre ran toward him and shot him in the head. Bondieumaitre claimed he thought Bivins was going to shoot him first, according to the transcript.

During the trial, prosecutors played video evidence that showed Bondieumaitre making “threatening and derogatory” remarks at Bivins’ body. They also said he reached out to his friends to let them know he was going to prison.

The jury found him guilty. A judge sentenced Bondieumaitre to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 15 years.

Bondieumaitre had a previous conviction for attempted premeditated murder in Florida, according to prosecutors.

