GA woman dumped hot grease on someone at fish fry she wasn’t invited to, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A woman is in jail after crashing a party over the weekend.

According to a Newnan police report, Clarethia Bellamy, 51, was arrested at a fish fry football party on Saturday evening.

The report, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, says that Bellamy wasn’t invited to the party on Lovelace Street, but showed up anyway.

When she arrived, the report says she became upset that someone else had been invited and started arguing with them. That’s when police say Bellamy grabbed a pot of hot grease and threw it at that person.

Someone else saw what was happening and pushed the intended target out of the way.

Some of the grease hit the first person’s legs, but the other person had her back covered in the grease.

When police arrived, they said the woman’s back was covered in grease and flour intended to stop the injuries from progressing.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on her current condition.

Bellamy left the party before police got there, but later turned herself in.

She later told investigators that she had been invited and was confused by someone else’s presence. She added that she threw the grease in retaliation to being punched in the back of the head.

She is being held in the Coweta County Jail without bond on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children and criminal trespass.

