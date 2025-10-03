Family forced to evacuate their home as car bursts into flames right in their own driveway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman’s car caught fire early Sunday morning, alarming its owner and her family.

Erica Porter’s neighbor alerted the family to the flames.

TRENDING STORIES:

The family of seven was able to evacuate safely, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials have ruled out arson as the cause of the fire, but the exact cause remains unknown.

The homeowner describes the frantic moments she was woken up over the flames, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group