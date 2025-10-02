Save Tab: Fans of Coca-Cola’s iconic diet soda want it back on the shelf

ATLANTA — Fans of the iconic diet soda Tab are rallying to bring it back, five years after Atlanta-based Coca-Cola discontinued the beverage.

A group of loyal Tab enthusiasts has launched a campaign to revive the soda, which was first introduced by Coca-Cola in 1963.

The campaign includes a prominent billboard in downtown Atlanta and a dedicated website, SaveTabSoda.com, to spread their message.

“It’s just wonderful, and I’ve just loved it all my life,” said devoted Tab drinker Missie Pierce told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

“You want a sip? Because it’s really good!” added Jenny Boyter, another fan of the soda.

The billboard, located at the corner of Marietta Street and Ivan Allen Boulevard, will display the message to “Bring Tab Back” through the end of October.

This effort is part of a broader push by fans across the country who are desperate to see the return of the hot pink can.

Pierce and Boyter have been stockpiling the soda since its discontinuation, but their supplies are dwindling. They hope their campaign will convince Coca-Cola to consider reintroducing Tab, even as a seasonal offering.

Tab, Coca-Cola’s original diet soda, was first introduced in 1963 and gained a dedicated following over the years.

“You just can’t get enough of it. You want to keep drinking and drinking, and hoping they bring it back,” Pierce said.

Petersen reached out to Coca-Cola on Thursday, but has not yet received a response.

