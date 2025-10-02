Temperatures drop into 50s overnight, chance of showers for weekend

It will be one of the coolest nights we have had in a while, with the temperature dropping into the 50s for the city of Atlanta for the first time this season.

For this evening and overnight, a mostly clear sky with a breeze out of the east-northeast, said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Through Friday, a mostly sunny sky with a few clouds increasing later in the day. We will stay dry through the day, and morning lows will be all the way down to 50 in the north Georgia mountains.

It will be 58 in Atlanta, about three degrees below average, and in the mid-50s for much of the north Georgia area. High temperatures for Friday will be in the upper 70s.

Isolated showers will be back Sunday and into Monday, with a slightly increased chance of scattered showers Tuesday.

