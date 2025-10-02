New $200+ million theme park planned in metro Atlanta; neighbors not amused

NEWNAN, Ga. — A developer has proposed a $219 million project to build an amusement park, along with retail shops, restaurants and hotels, near Poplar Road and the Newnan Crossing Bypass in Coweta County.

The development, named “Big Poplar 2,” is still in the early stages and requires approval from state and local officials.

People who live in a neighborhood less than a mile from the site aren’t looking forward living near an amusement park.

“I’m not happy about this, No. 1 because of traffic,” said Sandra Lopez, a neighbor and nurse at nearby Piedmont Hospital.

She works long hours, and fears the development will transform what has been a quiet rural area.

“It’s going to turn this into a city. It’s going to turn into a place like downtown Atlanta,” Lopez said.

As proposed the development would include 340,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, two 175-room hotels, 13 acres of outdoor amusement space and around 1,000 parking spaces.

“I’m not excited about that at all. I definitely don’t want that in here,” said Cathy Tkachuk.

She and her husband Mark moved her from Kentucky just a few months ago. They’re accustomed to living in the country, not near a major commercial development that possibly will include a theme park.

“It would affect our home values because people don’t want to be around all the noise and congestion,” added Mark Tkachuk.

If approved, the project is expected to be completed by 2036 and could generate nearly $9 million in annual tax revenue for the county.

Regan reached out to developer for comment but haven’t heard back.

